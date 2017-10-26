It’s Hillary Clinton’s birthday, and Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis is celebrating by pretending that she won the 2016 presidential election.

On Thursday afternoon, Lewis tweeted simply, “Happy Birthday, Madame President.” He tagged Clinton in the tweet and it already has thousands of likes from Twitter users.

Happy Birthday, Madame President @HillaryClinton — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) October 26, 2017

It’s not clear if Lewis is imagining an alternate reality where the former secretary of state won the presidency, or if he is making a commentary about how she won the popular vote and not the electoral college.

Lewis’ tweet is a reminder of Clinton’s own tweet from 2016 when she wished herself a happy birthday with a childhood photo of herself and the assertion that she was a “future president.”

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

That tweet didn’t age well and it’s likely that Lewis’ tweet won’t either.

