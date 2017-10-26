Menendez Defense Calls Graham As Character Witness

(L-R) U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, MD (R-LA); Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Dean Heller (R-NV), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and former Senator Rick Santorum hold a joint news conference on "the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson proposal to reform healthcare" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

According to a statement released by Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office, the Republican senator will testify as a character witness in Democrat Bob Menendez’s corruption trial.

Graham will be testifying on behalf of Menendez’s defense. The two men worked together on the Gang of Eight immigration bill.

“Today, Senator Graham is testifying in federal district court in Newark, New Jersey at the trial of Senator Bob Menendez,” Graham’s office said in a statement. “Graham is testifying as a character witness for the defense and traveled to the trial at his own personal expense. He will testify about his service with Senator Menendez in the Senate. Graham’s testimony is unrelated to the underlying charges.”

Menendez, the senior senator from New Jersey, has been charged with conspiracy, bribery, and fraud. The prosecution alleges that he accepted campaign donations and lavish trips from Dr. Salomon Melgen in exchange for extensive political favors.

