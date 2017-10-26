Florida Sen. Marco Rubio denied Thursday that he was the anonymous Republican who paid Fusion GPS for opposition research on Donald Trump during the presidential primary race.

Reporting has revealed that a GOP donor was paying Fusion GPS for opposition research before the firm ended up contracting with former British agent Christopher Steele and producing the Trump dossier. President Trump suggested Wednesday that he knows who that GOP donor is.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Rubio if his campaign was behind the initial research, but Rubio said that it could not be him because he would have used the information to his benefit.

“It wasn’t and I’ll tell you why — I was running for president and I was trying to win,” Rubio explained. “If I had anything against Donald Trump that was relevant and credible and politically damaging I would have used it. I didn’t have it.”

