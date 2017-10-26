Some JFK Assassination Files Are Being Withheld

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President John F. Kennedy's widow, first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and his brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, walk into the White House grand foyer behind his casket upon its return from Dallas to Washington, DC in the early morning hours of November 23, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Robert Knudsen/File Photo via REUTERS

The National Archives will not release the full range documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy due to national security concerns, officials told reporters Thursday.

About 2,800 records will be released Thursday, while others will be kept secret. An official said she would not comment on the content of the documents and whether they contain any references to Sen. Ted Cruz’s father, who President Donald Trump has alleged was involved in JFK’s assassination.

One official said that the “vast majority” of the requests to keep documents secret for six months came from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency.

President Donald Trump said in a memo that he has “no choice” but to keep certain documents secret, and that they should only remain so after six months “only in the rarest cases.”

There have long been conspiracy theories surrounding the death of JFK. Trump confidant Roger Stone, who alleges former President Lyndon B. Johnson was involved in the assassination, says he encouraged Trump to release the documents.

“The long anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take place tomorrow,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “So interesting!”