The Last Time Hillary Had A Birthday, She Thought She Would Be President [SLIDESHOW]

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Today is Hillary Clinton’s birthday and guess what? She still isn’t the president, so it’s a great day. This time last year, the presidential candidate thought she had the election in the bag.

Clinton had celebrities coming out to her campaign rallies thinking that was going to put her in the White House. She also believed because she was running against a man who spent his life in real estate, the race would be a piece of cake.

It is actually pretty funny how she thought she didn’t have to try that hard, because look how it turned out for her.

Never forget this tweet from her birthday last year.

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

She also tweeted this after the election, which is interesting considering the sleaze-ball she has been married to for more than three decades.

“To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world.” — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

Let’s take a look back at the journey.

