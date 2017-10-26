Politics
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)   Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)   

The Last Time Hillary Had A Birthday, She Thought She Would Be President [SLIDESHOW]

Today is Hillary Clinton’s birthday and guess what? She still isn’t the president, so it’s a great day. This time last year, the presidential candidate thought she had the election in the bag.

Clinton had celebrities coming out to her campaign rallies thinking that was going to put her in the White House. She also believed because she was running against a man who spent his life in real estate, the race would be a piece of cake.

It is actually pretty funny how she thought she didn’t have to try that hard, because look how it turned out for her.

Never forget this tweet from her birthday last year.

She also tweeted this after the election, which is interesting considering the sleaze-ball she has been married to for more than three decades.

Let’s take a look back at the journey.

  • President Trump trying his best not to troll Hillary. (Photo Credit/Getty Images)
  • Here she is behind bars. (Photo: Getty Images)
  • Here is Hillary trying to mask her anger at the inauguration. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hillary making her concession speech after being defeated by Republican President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • This reaction from a supporter on election night says it all. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The headquarters of the Clinton campaign on election night in an attempt to shatter that glass ceiling. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • Hillary on the way to vote for herself on Election Day. (Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The irony of this photo is too much. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • If anyone was still looking for a Halloween costume. (Photo: Getty Images)
  • Hillary Clinton and Katy Perry look like they are prematurely celebrating. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Hillary Clinton and Pharrell at a rally just days before the election. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Hillary at a rally a few days before she though she would be sitting in the Oval Office. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Hillary looking ready to win. (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Here is a couple's costume idea for Halloween. (Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

