Trump Praises Gillespie Following His SURGE In Virginia Polls

Ed Gillespie, senior political adviser of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, speaks during the Romney election night rally in Boston, Mass., Nov. 6, 2012. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Virginia gubernatorial race Thursday morning, praising Republican candidate Ed Gillespie for his stance on crime and economic development.

Trump attacked Democratic candidate Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam, accusing him of being “weak” on crime and referencing reports that Northam frequently missed scheduled committee meetings and other appointments during his time in office.

Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #’s around, and fast. Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2017

The race has been deadlocked in recent weeks, but Gillespie recently made significant gains. He is currently leading Northam by eight points, 41 to 33, according to a Hampton University Center for Public Policy poll released Wednesday.

The Gillespie camp has focused on law enforcement in recent attack ads, citing Northam’s policies as lieutenant governor as contributing factors in the expansion of the violent criminal gang MS-13. Specifically, Gillespie’s team has pointed to Northam’s support for “sanctuary cities” as evidence of his weak stance on crime.

“MS-13’s motto is ‘kill, rape, control,'” the narrator says in Gillespie’s October campaign ad. “This violent gang has been tied to brutal murders across Virginia. Ralph Northam’s policy? Northam cast the deciding vote in favor of sanctuary cities that let illegal immigrants who commit crimes back on the street, increasing the threat of MS-13.”

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]dation.org.