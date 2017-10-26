The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee sits at the center of the park formerly dedicated to him, the site of recent violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump praised Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie Thursday for wanting to preserve Confederate statues.

“Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #’s around, and fast,” Trump tweeted. “Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage!”

Gillespie, who is running against Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, does not think that Confederate statues should be removed. Northam said at a recent debate that while he thinks they should be taken down, it is up to local governments to make that decision.

Trump came out in support of keeping Confederate statues and monuments up in August. The president’s position came after several politicians demanded the removal of Confederate monuments following violence surrounding a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia that sought to protect a statue of Robert E. Lee.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” Trump tweeted. “You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!”

Northam has attempted to tie Trump and Gillespie to the attendees of the white nationalist protest.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Northam ahead by 3.9 percent, however, a poll released Wednesday by Hampton University had Gillespie leading by 8 percent. The election will be held on Nov. 7.