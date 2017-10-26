Trump Won’t Be Releasing All Of The JFK Files, At Least Not Yet

Picture taken on June 26, 1963 shows then US President John F Kennedy (L) giving a speech at the Schoeneberg city hall in Berlin, where he said his famous German sentence "Ich bin ein Berliner" (I am a Berliner) to underline the support of the United States for West Germany and his empathy for people living in the divided city of Berlin. B/W ONLY AFP PHOTO / GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read DPA/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump will not be releasing all of the classified documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy Thursday as originally planned.

Trump will be releasing 2,800 of the 3,100 JFK documents Thursday night, while the rest will not be released until April 2018 due to national security concerns, according to new reports.

All of the classified documents were scheduled to be released Oct. 26, the date Congress set 25 years ago under a bill signed by then President George H.W. Bush. The document includes more than 30,000 files previously released in redacted form. (RELATED: Trump Vows To Release Classified JFK Files)

The memo specifying which material the CIA, State Department and other agencies still want to keep classified has not yet made it to Trump for review, U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News.

“I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted,” Trump wrote in a statement Thursday evening announcing the delay. “At the same time, executive departments and agencies have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice — today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our Nation’s security.”

The CIA is asking only for some redactions, not for all the documents to be held, an official said. But the other agencies involved in the process had not yet finished their submissions.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].