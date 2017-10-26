The same San Francisco Chronicle columnist — and renowned yoga instructor — who gushed in 2008 that President Barack Obama is a “lightworker” who “isn’t really one of us” is now justifying death threats against Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt by saying the death threats “make a warped sort of sense.”

The columnist, Mark Morford, makes the case for threatening to kill the Trump cabinet official in a column published Thursday.

Morford labels Pruitt as a “banally evil, milquetoast, science-denying government administrator” and reports that Pruitt has received “an unprecedented, surprising-but-then-again-not-really number of death threats” — “70 so far.”

Morford then complains that Pruitt “demands a round-the-clock security detail, one totaling dozens of henchmen making six figures apiece and costing taxpayers more than $2 million a year, a ridiculous situation unheard of in the modern era.”

The column-writing yoga instructor suggests that many suspects could be making the death threats — “scientists, “environmental advocates,” “teachers,” “lovers of life,” “distraught mothers” or possibly, in a huge plot twist, “Mother Nature.”

In any case, Morford suggests that the multiple death threats Pruitt has received “make a warped sort of sense.” He compares Pruitt and President Donald Trump to “the devil himself” and suggests death threats are a kind of karmic retribution for sin against “the world.”

Morford’s claim that death threats against the Environmental Protection Agency’s top official are a far cry from the messianic zeal he expressed for Obama in 2008.

Nine years ago, Morford spent 1,007 words predicting that Obama would be one of the greatest leaders in the history of the world — “that rare kind of attuned being who has the ability to lead us not merely to new foreign policies or health care plans or whatnot, but who can actually help usher in a new way of being on the planet.” (RELATED: Remember When Obama Was The Messiah?)

“I’ve heard from far too many enormously smart, wise, spiritually attuned people who’ve been intuitively blown away by Obama’s presence — not speeches, not policies, but sheer presence,” Morford wrote then.

“Many spiritually advanced people I know (not coweringly religious, mind you, but deeply spiritual) identify Obama as a Lightworker,” Morford went on to explain — constantly capitalizing “lightworker” and making it a compound word.

“These kinds of people actually help us evolve,” Morford said of Obama. “They are philosophers and peacemakers of a very high order, and they speak not just to reason or emotion, but to the soul.”

Morford’s essay promised that Obama’s 2008 campaign was not “a clever marketing ploy, a slick gambit carefully orchestrated by hotshot campaign organizers who, once Obama gets into office, will suddenly turn from perky optimists to vile soul-sucking lobbyist whores, with Obama as their suddenly evil, cackling overlord.”

In October 2016, The Daily Caller contacted Morford to ask if he thought either Trump or Hillary Clinton was also a “lightworker.”

Morford did not reply.

