REPORT: Mueller Files First Charges In Russia Investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 U.S. election has resulted in its first indictments, according to a new report.

CNN reported Friday night that Mueller has filed charges in sealed indictments. It is currently not known what the charges are or who they have been filed against, but CNN reported that multiple people could be facing charges.

Those affected by the indictments reportedly may be taken into custody by as early as Monday.

The news comes as a number of Republicans have been skeptical of Mueller’s ability to be impartial in the investigation. Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona told Fox News Friday that “the federal code could not be clearer – Mueller is compromised by his apparent conflict of interest in being close with James Comey.”

The indictments could affect former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. In September, a report from the New York Times alleged that Mueller told Manafort that he would be indicted. However, there is no indication Manafort is involved yet.

