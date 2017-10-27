Report: Trump Wants State Dept. To Quickly Release Remaining Hillary Emails

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

President Donald Trump is encouraging the State Department to speed up the release of remaining Hillary Clinton emails it has in its possession, according to a Friday CNN report.

The State Department has over 70,000 pages of Clinton emails, many of which haven’t been released publicly, according to Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.

Michael Bekasha, also with Judicial Watch, told The Daily Caller Friday that the remaining Clinton emails “might relate to the Clinton Foundation,” and that Trump should want them released.

The CNN report said: “Trump has expressed frustration with government agencies that have been slow in responding to requests for information that he believes should be public, especially given congressional and court-ordered requests for the information.”

The report noted that sources say the president is following proper protocol.

Trump also pushed for transparency earlier this week. On Wednesday the Justice Department allowed an informant to talk to lawmakers about an Obama-era uranium deal.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted in response, “If President personally intervened w DOJ to advance case against political opponent it’s beyond disturbing; I intend to pursue new probe.”