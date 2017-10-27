Trump Vows To Give ‘Just About Everything’ On JFK To The Public

A photo taken on May 4, 1961 in Washington shows US president John Fitzgerald Kennedy (R) and his Tunisian counterpart Habib Bourguiba during his first visit in United States. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read ARCHIVE/AFP/GettyImages)

President Donald Trump promised to release additional files related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy Friday morning after withholding certain documents from the public a day earlier when their confidential status expired.

JFK Files are being carefully released. In the end there will be great transparency. It is my hope to get just about everything to public! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

The Trump administration released a trove of never before seen assassination-related documents to the public Thursday, the date set 25 years ago by Congress under a bill signed by former President George H.W. Bush.

The cache included 2,800 records but notably excluded a number of files at the request of the FBI and CIA. The White House cited national security concerns in justifying the decision to maintain the confidential status of certain documents.

A pair of GOP lawmakers have introduced legislation to make all remaining assassination-related files available to the public.

“After 54 years, there is no reason, for the sake of honesty and integrity in America, that the facts of the JFK assassination should not be made public,” GOP Rep. Walter B. Jones of North Carolina said in a statement announcing his bill calling for a full release. “Virgil once said, ‘Evil is nourished and grows by concealment.’ It’s time to reveal what happened that awful afternoon in 1963,” he added.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who serves as chairman of the Judiciary Committee introduced a companion bill.

Remaining redactions in the assassination related files will be reviewed and any unjustified redactions will be released by April 26, 2018.

