EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Says This Is Trump’s ‘Only Chance For Survival’ In Mueller Probe

Political consultant Roger Stone speaks with media after meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on December 6, 2016 in New York. EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone told The Daily Caller Monday that President Donald Trump directing the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to investigate an Obama-era Uranium deal is Trump’s “only chance for survival.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation began to take action with the indictment of both former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and campaign aide Rick Gates by a federal grand jury Friday for several counts, including money laundering and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Before the indictment was released, Stone, who was previously a business partner with Manafort, told TheDC that he thinks “if the charges against Manafort and Gates do not relate to Russia, Mueller will look extremely foolish.”

Stone told TheDC that it is “really simple” how Trump ends Mueller’s investigation. The Trump confidant said that Mueller intends “to levy phony charges against Trump in order to impeach him.”

Trump has received past suggestions to fire Mueller, however, Stone maintains the president “doesn’t have to fire anybody.” Instead, Stone wants Trump to appoint a special counsel to investigate “all involved in the Uranium One investigation.”

The Hill recently reported in 2009 that the FBI “gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States.”

Russian firm Uranium One ended up being approved to purchase a Canadian firm that controlled around 20 percent of America’s uranium supply. No charges were brought by federal officials and Stone said that there was a “cover up.”

Mueller was director of the FBI at the time, Stone said that investigating him is Trump’s “only change for survival.”

“Mueller can’t be a special prosecutor when he himself is under investigation,” Stone said. “Mueller is guilty of obstruction and cover up in Uranium One.”

Joe DiGenova, a former U.S. Attorney, told The Daily Caller that he wouldn’t answer any hypothetical questions about what would happen if Mueller were to be investigated. He noted that Trump “has nothing to worry about…he’s not going to be investigated.”

A series of tweets Sunday from Trump suggested he would be in favor of an investigation into Uranium One.

“Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),” Trump wrote regarding Democratic funding of a dossier that alleged ties between his campaign and Russia. He added, “the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more…DO SOMETHING!”