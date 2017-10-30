MSNBC Host Compares Manafort To Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: MSNBC anchor Christopher Hayes attends Build Series at AOL HQ on November 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic)

MSNBC Host Chris Hayes took to twitter Monday, comparing former Donald Trump presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s indictment for possible financial crimes to rape allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Hayes called Manafort’s behavior “Weinstein-esque” and implied the alleged financial violations were just as “flagrant,” as rape and unwanted sexual advances.

Something Weinstein-esque in how apparently flagrant Manafort has been for so long w his finances and gotten away with it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 30, 2017

Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates surrendered themselves to the FBI early Monday morning. A federal grand jury approved criminal charges on Saturday in connection with the investigation of Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, also allegedly investigated Manafort’s suspicious financial transactions and $16 million in loans he received from Federal Savings Bank in Chicago.

The details of the charges remain unclear at this time.

