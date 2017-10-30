Prosecutors Ask For $10 Million For Manafort’s Bail

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, one focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY -

Federal prosecutors asked that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s bail be set at $10 million and asked that his longtime business associate Rick Gates pay $5 million in bail during their Monday arraignment.

Manafort and Gates were indicted in a federal court on 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the United States, and making false and misleading statements. The pair pleaded not guilty in front of U.S. District Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors argued the two men pose a flight risk and asked that they be placed under house arrest for the duration of their trial. Their bail package, which will reportedly require the men to surrender their passports, is currently being worked out. Prosecutors said Manafort laundered roughly $18 million form off shore accounts, which he used to purchase extravagant clothing and home furnishings.

Gates, who worked with Manafort since the mid 2000’s and served as his deputy during his time working for the Trump campaign, is also being charged with hiding foreign accounts from federal authorities and failing to disclose lobbying work for foreign governments.

Glenn Selig, a spokesman for Gates, said Monday afternoon that Gates “welcomes the opportunity to confront these charges in court” and said Gates declined to comment further until he has reviewed the indictment with his legal team.

