Tony Podesta Steps Down From His Lobbying Firm In Middle Of Mueller Probe

Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta is stepping down from his lobbying firm Monday after becoming a subject of investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Podesta announced his decision to leave The Podesta Group during a firm-wide meeting Monday morning and is alerting clients of his impending departure, Politico reported.

Podesta will be handing over control to the firms longtime CEO Kimberley Fritts, multiple sources with knowledge of the meeting told Politico. Fritts and a senior group of the Podesta team will be launching a new firm soon. Sources said that this transition has been in the works for several months.

The lobbyist’s exit comes as former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted in a federal court Monday on 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the United States, and making false and misleading statements.

Podesta and The Podesta Group’s involvement in Ukrainian politics is also complicating the situation. Mueller expanded the investigation to focus on Podesta and his Democratic-leaning lobbying firm with connections to Hillary Clinton, sources told NBC in an Oct. 24 report.

Manafort turned himself in to the FBI field office in Washington, D.C., Monday morning.

