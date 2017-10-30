Trump Reacts To Mueller Indictments: ‘There Is No Collusion’

President Donald Trump tweeted that Democrats and Hillary Clinton should be the focus of a probe after several indictments were unsealed Monday by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Three former Trump campaign aides have been charged with federal crimes due to Mueller’s probe. Two of them, former campaign manager Paul Manafort and aide Rick Gates, were charged for financial crimes unrelated to the campaign. The indictment did not mention any sort of collusion with Russian operatives.

A campaign foreign policy adviser, George Papadopolous, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 for lying to federal officials about his connection to a professor that officials say is tied to the Kremlin, a woman that Papadopolous believed had ties to the Russian government and a person that is identified as part of the Russian foreign ministry.

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign,” Trump tweeted. “But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????”

He added, “….Also, there is NO COLLUSION!”

Trump in a series of tweets Sunday also suggested that there should be a probe into Clinton and the Democrats. Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone told The Daily Caller Monday that Trump’s only way to escape Mueller’s probe is for the Justice Department to investigate the former FBI director for what Stone deems a “cover up” surrounding an Obama-era uranium deal.