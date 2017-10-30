Trump Slams Obama Campaign Firm For Fusion GPS Payments

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as they deliver joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House October 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump and Lee are meeting ahead of Trump's first official visit to Asia to attend the APEC and ASEAN meetings during the first two weeks of November. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump tweeted a report early Monday morning that former President Barack Obama’s campaign paid money to Fusion GPS.

“Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK’d!” the president asserted on Twitter.

Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK’d! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

The tweet references a report from The Federalist that alleges the Obama campaign fund “Obama For America” paid the money to the law firm Perkins Coie, which paid Fusion for the Trump dossier that fueled Russian collusion allegations. The money was paid nearly entirely during the course of the 2016 election. An additional $700,000 was paid to the law firm on Sept. 29, 2016, according to the report.

The same report asserts that the Democratic National Committee paid money directly to Fusion GPS, citing FEC and federal court records.

