Trump Slams Obama Campaign Firm For Fusion GPS Payments

President Donald Trump tweeted a report early Monday morning that former President Barack Obama’s campaign paid money to Fusion GPS.
“Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK’d!” the president asserted on Twitter.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
The tweet references a report from The Federalist that alleges the Obama campaign fund “Obama For America” paid the money to the law firm Perkins Coie, which paid Fusion for the Trump dossier that fueled Russian collusion allegations. The money was paid nearly entirely during the course of the 2016 election. An additional $700,000 was paid to the law firm on Sept. 29, 2016, according to the report.
The same report asserts that the Democratic National Committee paid money directly to Fusion GPS, citing FEC and federal court records.
