America’s 50 Governors, Ranked By Popularity

CHELSEA, MA - MARCH 07: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker attends the opening of FBI Boston Headquarters on March 7, 2017 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Director Comey was in to mark the opening of new offices for the Boston FBI division. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The top ten most popular governors are all Republicans, according to polling data released Tuesday.

Of the bottom ten, eight are Republicans. The GOP is well represented as the party leads 34 of the nation’s 50 states.

Morning Consult surveyed more than 255,000 registered voters online between July 1 and Sept. 30 to find out their opinion of their respective governors.

Here are the 50 governors ranked from most to least popular.

1. Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (69 percent approval)

2. Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (66 percent approval)

3. Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (63 percent approval)

4. Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (62 percent approval)

5. Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (62 percent approval)

6. Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval (61 percent approval)

7. Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (60 percent approval)

8. Republican Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead (59 percent approval)

9. Republican South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard (59 percent approval)

10. Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (59 percent approval)

11. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (58 percent approval)

12. Democratic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (57 percent approval)

13. Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam (57 percent approval)

14. Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (56 percent approval)

15. Republican Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal (56 percent approval)

16. Republican Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (56 percent approval)

17. Republican Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (55 percent approval)

18. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (55 percent approval)

19. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (55 percent approval)

20. Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott (54 percent approval)

21. Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (54 percent approval)

22. Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (53 percent approval)

23. Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (53 percent approval)

24. Democratic Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (52 percent approval)

25. Democratic Delaware Gov. John Carney (51 percent approval)

26. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (51 percent approval)

27. Republican Idaho Gov. Butch Otter (51 percent approval)

28. Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (50 percent approval)

29. Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (50 percent approval)

30. Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (49 percent approval)

31. Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (48 percent approval)

32. Democratic California Gov. Jerry Brown (48 percent approval)

33. Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (48 percent approval)

34. Democratic Hawaii Gov. David Ige (47 percent approval)

35. Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (46 percent approval)

36. Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (46 percent approval)

37. Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (45 percent approval)

38. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (45 percent approval)

39. Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (44 percent approval)

40. Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage (42 percent approval)

41. Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (41 percent approval)

42. Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (41 percent approval)

43. Independent Alaska Gov. Bill Walker (40 percent approval)

44. Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez (37 percent approval)

45. Republican Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (37 percent approval)

46. Republican Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin (30 percent approval)

47. Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (30 percent approval)

48. Republican Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback (24 percent approval)

49. Democratic Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy (23 percent approval)

50. Republican New Jersey Chris Christie (18 percent approval)