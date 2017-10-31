Obama’s Tweet On Terror Attack Leaves Out Key Detail

Former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns in support of Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, Democratic candidate for governor, at a rally with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC1C4C2953E0

Former President Barack Obama tweeted about Tuesday’s New York City terror attack, and noticeably left out a major point concerning the nature of the incident.

Obama made no mention of the word “terror” or “terrorist” and simply referred to Tuesday’s events as “today’s attack.”

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims of today’s attack in NYC and everyone who keeps us safe. New Yorkers are as tough as they come. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 1, 2017

The suspect in the attack, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, is an Uzbek national staying in the U.S. on a green card, and was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” after running over a row of bikers with a truck in lower Manhattan.

The FBI has taken over the investigation and deemed the incident terror related. President Donald Trump was a frequent critic of Obama for not calling out “radical Islamic extremism,” and has made it a central issue of his administration.

When will President Obama issue the words RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM? He can’t say it, and unless he will, the problem will not be solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2015

After being wounded, Saipov was taken into custody and then transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

