Republicans Still Want Trump, Russian Collusion Be Damned

Trump voters are not swayed by any possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and still want President Donald Trump to stay in the White House.

Even if it was proven the Trump team colluded with Russia, Republicans just don’t care. Only 11 percent of his supporters think he should resign if the allegations are true, and a whopping 79 percent would still want him to remain in office. As far as the speculations of collusion, 83 percent don’t think any wrongdoing occurred, and 75 percent believe the allegations to be “fake news,” according to Public Policy Polling.

PPP notes the poll was “mostly” conducted after the news of indictments against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates. Despite the upheaval, only percent of Trump voters believe any members of his team were in league with the Russian government.

Voters are becoming frustrated however, with Trump and the GOP Congress for their inability to repeal and replace Obamacare and push through meaningful tax reform. Only 29 percent of voters support Congress’ tax plan in it’s current form, while 51 percent of voters now support the Affordable Care Act.

PPP surveyed 572 registered voters from October 27th to 29th with the poll having a margin of error of +/- 4.1%.

