WASHINGTON — Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine ran away from The Daily Caller Tuesday when asked about his thoughts on the decision of a local church in Alexandria to remove plaques honoring President George Washington, a founder and parishioner of the historic church.

Kaine told TheDC he would not answer the question, as he was on his way to deliver a floor speech on war powers. Back in August, Kaine called for all Confederate statues inside the U.S. Capitol to be removed, The Virginian Pilot reported.

“The logic of doing it is, in the federal space, celebrating those who waged a war against the government of our United States in a diverse 21st-century America doesn’t really make sense,” Kaine said at the time.

He added, “I don’t need to make the decision for every city and county, but I think I do have responsibility for grappling with how to commemorate or think about the Confederacy at the national level.”

The Christ Church in Alexandria decided last weekend to remove two plaques that honored Washington and Confederate War General Robert E. Lee, explaining that the decision came after much concern over members who felt unsafe and unwelcome by the presence of the plaques.

“The plaques in our sanctuary make some in our presence feel unsafe or unwelcome. Some visitors and guests who worship with us choose not to return because they receive an unintended message from the prominent presence of the plaques,” church leaders wrote in a letter to members.

The plaques will stay in their current locations until a different location is found for them.

