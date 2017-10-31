Trump Calls Tony Podesta’s Knowledge Of Dem Corruption ‘Earth Shattering’

President Donald Trump criticized the lack of coverage surrounding Anthony Podesta’s departure from his powerful lobbying firm, suggesting that the media unfairly prioritized the indictment of former Trump campaign officials instead in a pair of Tuesday tweets.

The biggest story yesterday, the one that has the Dems in a dither, is Podesta running from his firm. What he know about Crooked Dems is…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

….earth shattering. He and his brother could Drain The Swamp, which would be yet another campaign promise fulfilled. Fake News weak! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Podesta announced his resignation from the influential Democratic lobbying organization The Podesta Group after becoming a subject in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Mueller’s team began looking into Podesta’s operation after discovering that the group worked alongside former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on a lobbying campaign for a Russian-backed Ukrainian political party.

Trump spent Monday upstairs in the White House fuming over the negative cable news coverage surrounding the indictment of former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, according to the Washington Post.

Papadopoulos pled guilty Monday to making a false statement to the FBI about his attempts to set up a meeting between the campaign and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

