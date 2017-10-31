Politics
Trump Calls Tony Podesta’s Knowledge Of Dem Corruption ‘Earth Shattering’

Jack Crowe
11:05 AM 10/31/2017

President Donald Trump criticized the lack of coverage surrounding Anthony Podesta’s departure from his powerful lobbying firm, suggesting that the media unfairly prioritized the indictment of former Trump campaign officials instead in a pair of Tuesday tweets.

Podesta announced his resignation from the influential Democratic lobbying organization The Podesta Group after becoming a subject in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Mueller’s team began looking into Podesta’s operation after discovering that the group worked alongside former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on a lobbying campaign for a Russian-backed Ukrainian political party.

Trump spent Monday upstairs in the White House fuming over the negative cable news coverage surrounding the indictment of former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, according to the Washington Post.

Papadopoulos pled guilty Monday to making a false statement to the FBI about his attempts to set up a meeting between the campaign and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

