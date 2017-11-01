Gutiérrez Pushes Impeachment Day After NYC Terror Attack

Democratic Rep. Luis Gutiérrez is pushing full steam ahead with impeachment measures the day after an Islamist terrorist attack in New York City that left eight people dead.

House Democrats will file impeachment measures before Thanksgiving, Gutiérrez told The Hill on Wednesday. “It is clear to us that he is unfit to be president of the United States of America,” the Illinois congressman said.

Gutiérrez declined to say on what basis Democrats will make their impeachment case but told The Hill, “I assure you we will not leave you lacking for reason.”

Gutiérrez’s comments came the day after New York police officers arrested 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, originally from Uzbekistan, for mowing down New Yorkers in a rental truck. The terrorist attack, which Saipov dedicated to ISIS, left eight people dead.

Left-wing Democrats have been pushing for impeachment since before President Trump ever took office. (RELATED: Maxine Waters Pushes Trump Impeachment During Eulogy)

Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer recently launched a $10 million ad campaign in support of impeachment, while left-wing activists have been using the impeachment issue to energize the base and call for protests.

The impeachment push comes despite House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s repeated pleas for Democrats to hold their fire on the issue. (RELATED: Trump Impeachment Talk Started Before He Was Even Nominated)

Gutiérrez has had a heated relationship with the White House. The congressman previously sparked controversy after attacking Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff, as a “disgrace to the uniform.”

Gutiérrez, who never served in the military, refused to apologize for his attack on Kelly.