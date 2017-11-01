Hispanic Group Pulls Confederate Truck Rampage Ad After NY Terror Attack

Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S., November 1, 2017.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A progressive group is removing a campaign ad depicting a GOP supporter using a vehicle to target immigrants hours after a terrorist killed several people with a truck.

Latino Victory moved to pull a campaign ad showing a Confederate flag waving, rampaging truck driver with an Ed Gillespie bumper sticker targeting immigrants. The group claimed in a press statement that “recent events” prompted their decision.

“We knew our ad would ruffle feathers. We held a mirror to the Republican Party, and they don’t like what they see. We have decided to pull our ad this time,” the group wrote in the statement while effectively reiterating their support for the ad.

Latino Victory Fund Statement: pic.twitter.com/VE8T3N3zI2 — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) October 31, 2017

The group’s move to scuttle the commercial came hours after an Uzbek national killed six people and injured as many as 15 people with a rented truck. He moved to the U.S. in 2010 and obtained a green card as part of the Diversity Visa Program.

After hitting a bus, the assailant got out of his truck, screamed “Allahu Akbar” and brandished imitation firearms, at which point police shot him in the abdomen and then took him to a local hospital.

The ad was targeting GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, who made a campaign ad earlier this month supporting Confederate monuments.

“I’m for keeping them up, and he’s for taking them down,” the Republican candidate said of his Democratic opponent, Ralph Northam. “And that’s a big difference in November.”

