Jeff Flake Rushes To Chuck Schumer’s Defense Amid Trump Attacks

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake rushed to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s defense Wednesday after President Donald Trump blasted Schumer over his stance on immigration.

Trump slammed Schumer early Wednesday for his role in launching a program that reportedly allowed an extremist onto American soil. This led to a response from Flake in Schumer’s defense.

Actually, the Gang of 8, including @SenSchumer, did away with the Diversity Visa Program as part of broader reforms. I know, I was there https://t.co/QQFJzPyRzC — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 1, 2017

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday. “I want merit based.”

Flake tweeted: “Actually, the Gang of 8, including @SenSchumer, did away with the Diversity Visa Program as part of broader reforms. I know, I was there.”

Trump’s tweet is in reference to Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old green card holder from Uzbeksitan, who mowed down pedestrians in a rented truck Tuesday in New York City before crashing into a school bus. He then exited the vehicle with fake firearms and shouting “Allahu Ackbar.”

The young extremist, who authorities suspect may have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State based on Arabic notes found at the scene and materials found on his computer, killed a total of eight people and injured many others. (RELATED: Trump Calls For Death Of ‘Diversity Visa Lottery’ Program After NYC Terrorist Attack)

Flake announced last week he will not seek re-election in 2018. Flake never supported Trump throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and has disagreed with the president on issues.

Flake is “not willing to take” the path necessary to win a Republican nomination, he said.

