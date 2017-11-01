Poll: Senate Democrats Should Be Very Worried About The 2018 Elections

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) looks on during a news conference to discuss the national opioid crisis, on Capitol Hill June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Democratic senators discussed the opioid issue and how it relates to the Senate health care bill being considered. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Only three of the ten Democratic Senators up for re-election in 2018 are above a 50 percent approval rate in states that favored President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The three senators, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, all are under a 50 percent approval rating, which is not a good sign for the future of the Democratic party, a Morning Consult poll revealed.

In a survey done in West Virginia, 53 percent of voters approve of Manchin and 36 percent disapprove. The margin of error on the West Virginia poll was plus or minus 2 percentage points.

In Montana, the survey showed 53 percent of voters in the state disapprove of the job Tester is doing. Tester’s approval rating is down 6 percentage points from the second quarter. The Montana poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

In the survey from North Dakota, 55 percent of voters approve of the job Heitkamp is doing and 32 percent disapprove. The North Dakota poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) met in Las Vegas in late October to discuss their strategy for the 2018 elections, but reportedly spent no time debating the merits of the “identity politics” messaging they employed on their way to a resounding electoral defeat in 2016.

The Morning Consult survey of registered voters across the nation was conducted online from July 1st through Sept. 30th.

