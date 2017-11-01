U.S. President Donald Trump departs the Oval Office of the White House for Dallas, in Washington D.C., U.S. October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump wants the soon to be unveiled Republican tax reform bill to be called “The Cut Cut Cut Act,” according to several reports Wednesday.

ABC and Politico reported that Trump favors this name over the typical boring nomenclature used by lawmakers. The last major tax bill was named the “Tax Reform Act of 1986.”

The bill is slated to be released Thursday, and ABC News reported that congressional aides have yet to settle on a name for the act, which will ultimately be chosen by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Trump has made his career largely off branding.

“My father taught me everything I know. And he would understand what I’m about to say,” Trump said at his father’s funeral, according to a New York Times report. “I’m developing a great building on Riverside Boulevard called Trump Place. It’s a wonderful project.”