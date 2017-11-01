Trump Calls For Death Of ‘Diversity Visa Lottery’ Program After NYC Terrorist Attack

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before awarding the Medal of Honor to Vietnam War Veteran, retired Army Capt. Gary Rose, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer early Wednesday for his role in launching the program that reportedly allowed an extremist onto American soil.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old green card holder from Uzbeksitan, mowed down pedestrians in a rented van Tuesday before crashing into a school bus. He then exited the vehicle brandishing imitation firearms and shouting “Allahu Ackbar.” The young extremist, who authorities suspect may have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State based on Arabic notes found at the scene and materials found on his computer, killed a total of eight people and injured many others.

In the aftermath, Trump has called for stricter immigration protocols.

I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Saipov reportedly came to the U.S. in 2010 through a Department of State program known as the “Diversity Visa Lottery” program. He has been called a “visa winner,” which if true, was not a win for the people of New York City.

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the “Diversity Visa Lottery Program,” a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

The Diversity Visa Lottery has been around for around two decades, and Schumer, a New York democrat, did play a part in developing the program. Congress approved the program as part of the Immigration Act of 1990, and it went into effect in 1995. Since then, the program has been hotly debated, with liberals typically defending the visa lottery program while conservatives push for merit-based immigration.

The president followed up his earlier tweets with a quote from Col. Tony Shaffer, who apparently said on Fox and Friends that “Senator Chuck Schumer [is] helping to import Europe’s problems.”

“We will stop this craziness,” Trump said in that tweet.

