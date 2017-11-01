NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 25: The front page of the New York Times carries a picture of President Donald Trump February 25, 2017 a day after he criticized in a speech the FBI and journalists in New York City. Certain media outlets were barred from attending a press briefing at the White House then day before. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump spoke to The New York Times Wednesday and said all is going well at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“I’m not under investigation, as you know,” Trump told the Times, which he has dubbed “failing” and “fake” before, but has done several interviews with. Three former Trump campaign aides have been charged with crimes resulting from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian election interference.

His former campaign manager Paul Manafort was charged with a litany of financial crimes, and Trump said, “And even if you look at that, there’s not even a mention of Trump in there.”

“It has nothing to do with us,” he added. After the news of the indictments broke, The Washington Post and CNN reported that Trump was seething in the White House about the news.

The president told the Times, “I’m actually not angry at anybody.”

“I’m in the office early and leave late; it’s very smooth,” Trump continued. “I’m really enjoying it.”