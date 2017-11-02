A Twitter Employee Deactivated Trump’s Account

The masthead of U.S. President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account is seen on July 11, 2017. @realDonaldTrump/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY - RC110AFE5290

An employee at Twitter deactivated President Donald Trump’s Twitter account Thursday night, according to a statement released by the company.

Twitter released a statement Thursday evening saying an employee had “inadvertently deactivated” Trump’s personal Twitter account, calling it a “human error.” Once Trump’s account was deactivated there was an immediate reaction among Twitter users until the account reappeared several minutes after.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” Twitter said in a statement shortly after the incident.

This comes as reports showed that Twitter buried a significant portions of tweets related to hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta in the last two months of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Twitter’s systems hid 48 percent of tweets using the #DNCLeak hashtag and 25 percent of tweets using #PodestaEmails, Twitter general counsel Sean Edgett said in his written testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. (RELATED: Twitter Buried #DNCLeak, #PodestaEmails Tweets In Last Two Months Of Campaign)

“Approximately one quarter (25%) of [#PodestaEmails tweets] received internal tags from our automation detection systems that hid them from searches,” Edgett said.

Twitter declined to comment about the employee who deactivated the president’s account when contacted by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

