Another Lawmaker Not Seeking Re-Election

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: House Science, Space and Technology Committee Chairman Lamar Smith (R-TX) holds up a copy of TIME Magazine with a cover article about 'near-Earth objects' during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 19, 2013 in Washington, DC. The committee asked government and military experts about efforts to track and mitigate asteroids and meteors. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Texas Rep. Lamar Smith, a Republican, will retire from Congress after his term is up, he announced in a letter Thursday afternoon.

There were several reasons for ending his time in Congress, Smith announced and mentioned that his term as chairman of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee will be up next year. Smith said there is still plenty to do before he retires in 2018.

Rep. Lamar Smith of Texas latest GOP lawmaker to announce he will not seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/FCjzsoJ6R8 — Gabrielle Levy (@gabbilevy) November 2, 2017

“For several reasons, this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else,” Smith wrote in a letter to the press. ” With over a year remaining in my term, there is still much to do. There is legislation to enact, dozens of hearings to hold and hundreds of votes to cast.”

The news comes as another Republican congressman from Texas announced he would not seek re-election in 2018 earlier Thursday. House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling said he would also finish out his term, but won’t run for re-election. (RELATED: House Financial Services Chairman Announces He Won’t Seek Re-Election)

Smith was elected to Congress in 1987 and represents a district that spans Austin, San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country, The Texas Tribune reported.

