Comey’s New Book Title Takes Clear Aim At Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey takes clear aim at President Donald Trump in the title of his upcoming book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”
Comey’s new book is set to release on May 1, according to an Axios report. The headline suggests that Comey will discuss his experience as FBI director and his relationship with Trump before being fired by the president in May.
Comey testified in June that during a private White House dinner Trump had told him, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” while he was still serving as FBI Director.
.@mikeallen has the Comey book cover. pic.twitter.com/cBT786rrY4
— Byron York (@ByronYork) November 2, 2017
Trump said he did not ask Comey for a loyalty pledge, but said he doesn’t think it would be “inappropriate” to do so.
Fox News asked Trump in May if he ever asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty. Trump denied ever asking Comey the question. (RELATED: Trump: I Did Not Ask Comey For Loyalty [VIDEO])
“No, no I didn’t. But I don’t think it would be a bad question to ask,” Trump said, explaining it depends on what the definition of loyalty is. Trump continued, “Loyalty to the country…is important.”
