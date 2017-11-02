Comey’s New Book Title Takes Clear Aim At Trump

Ousted FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Fired FBI director James Comey took the stand Thursday in a crucial Senate hearing, repeating explosive allegations that President Donald Trump badgered him over the highly sensitive investigation Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Former FBI Director James Comey takes clear aim at President Donald Trump in the title of his upcoming book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”

Comey’s new book is set to release on May 1, according to an Axios report. The headline suggests that Comey will discuss his experience as FBI director and his relationship with Trump before being fired by the president in May.

Comey testified in June that during a private White House dinner Trump had told him, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” while he was still serving as FBI Director.

Trump said he did not ask Comey for a loyalty pledge, but said he doesn’t think it would be “inappropriate” to do so.

Fox News asked Trump in May if he ever asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty. Trump denied ever asking Comey the question. (RELATED: Trump: I Did Not Ask Comey For Loyalty [VIDEO])

“No, no I didn’t. But I don’t think it would be a bad question to ask,” Trump said, explaining it depends on what the definition of loyalty is. Trump continued, “Loyalty to the country…is important.”

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].