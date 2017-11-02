Elizabeth Warren Believes The DNC Primary Was Rigged For Hillary

MANCHESTER, NH - OCTOBER 24: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greet supporters during a campaign rally at Saint Anselm College on October 24, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire. With just over two weeks to go until the election, Hillary Clinton is campaigning in New Hampshire. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts believes the Democratic National Committee (DNC) rigged the 2016 presidential election primaries in an attempt to sway the votes towards former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Warren told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she believes the DNC and primary were rigged for Clinton, calling it “a real problem” Wednesday and saying that Democrats must hold members of their party accountable.

Warren’s comments come as former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile placed blame for the party’s financial woes squarely on former President Barack Obama and Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in a Thursday column, excoriating the pair for handing over complete control of the party to the Clinton campaign almost a year before she secured the nomination.

Soon after taking over as interim chair, Brazile set out to determine whether the DNC had improperly assisted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in securing the party’s nomination, as leaked internal emails suggested. (RELATED: Donna Brazile SLAMS Debbie, Obama For Running The Party Into The Ground, Giving Hillary Control)

She quickly determined that the DNC was in serious financial peril and the former chair, Wasserman Schultz, had relinquished control of the party to the Clinton campaign in exchange for a monthly allowance that would cover the operation’s day-to-day costs.

