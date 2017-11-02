Politics
POLL: Vets Overwhelmingly Support Legalizing Medical Marijuana

8:17 PM 11/02/2017

A staggering 83 percent of veteran households support legalizing medical marijuana, and 92 percent support more research into medicinal cannabis, according to a Thursday poll by The American Legion.

The push for marijuana legalization has ratcheted up in the midst of the opioid crisis, as more soldiers and civilians are looking for alternative medical treatments with less risk of addiction.

“Ninety-two percent of veterans support it. That’s a landslide,” said Louis Celli, a director at the Legion. “We owe it to them to do the research.”

The Legion also called out Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David J. Shulkin for not prioritizing medical marijuana during a speech he gave Thursday at Harvard Law School.

Shulkin delivered the 2017 Disabled American Veterans Distinguished Lecture, but did not discuss medical marijuana as an alternative treatment for issues such as chronic pain, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

These remarks come after Gallup conducted a poll last month showing support for marijuana legalization at all-time high of 64 percent.

The American Legion poll surveyed 1,360 respondent and had a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percent.

