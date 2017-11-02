POLL: Vets Overwhelmingly Support Legalizing Medical Marijuana

Home grower Charly shows marijuana buds in his house in Montevideo, Uruguay July 17, 2017. Picture taken July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A staggering 83 percent of veteran households support legalizing medical marijuana, and 92 percent support more research into medicinal cannabis, according to a Thursday poll by The American Legion.

The push for marijuana legalization has ratcheted up in the midst of the opioid crisis, as more soldiers and civilians are looking for alternative medical treatments with less risk of addiction.

“Ninety-two percent of veterans support it. That’s a landslide,” said Louis Celli, a director at the Legion. “We owe it to them to do the research.”

The Legion also called out Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David J. Shulkin for not prioritizing medical marijuana during a speech he gave Thursday at Harvard Law School.

Great to speak with so many #Veterans, members of the @Harvard_Law community and @DAVHQ about our mission of caring for #Veterans pic.twitter.com/M3PY0bC1cH — Dr. David J. Shulkin (@SecShulkin) November 2, 2017

Hey Mr Secretary, we have one more agenda item for you #MedicalCannabis research. — American Legion DC (@LegioninDC) November 2, 2017

Shulkin delivered the 2017 Disabled American Veterans Distinguished Lecture, but did not discuss medical marijuana as an alternative treatment for issues such as chronic pain, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

These remarks come after Gallup conducted a poll last month showing support for marijuana legalization at all-time high of 64 percent.

The American Legion poll surveyed 1,360 respondent and had a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percent.

