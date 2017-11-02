Current Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez dodged questions about Hillary Clinton allegedly rigging the DNC in her favor.

WATCH:

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile wrote in Politico on Thursday that Clinton gave the DNC money in exchange for control over their finances and strategy. Brazile’s revelation seemed to confirm suspicions that the 2016 Democratic primary was titled in Clinton’s favor.

Perez was asked about the alleged rigging during an interview on CNBC, but he ducked the issue entirely.

“Hey, we’re moving forward,” Perez said. “I’ve been asked that question a number of times since I started and one of my goals here at the DNC is to make sure that the nominating process for 2020 is a process that’s totally fair and transparent for everybody.”

“That’s what we’re fighting for, that’s what we will do. And we’re gonna set the primary debate schedule well in advance of when we know who the candidates will be there,” Perez said.

Follow Amber on Twitter