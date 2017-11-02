Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the New York City truck attack, is seen in this courtroom sketch appearing in Manhattan federal courtroom in a wheelchair in New York, NY, U.S., November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

President Donald Trump reversed course on his previous call for the Manhattan terrorist to be transported to Guantanamo Bay, pointing out in a Thursday tweet that a trial in New York will lead to a quicker resolution.

Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

The tweets come one day after Trump said he “would consider” sending Sayfullo Saipov, who killed eight and wounded 11 Monday, to Guantanamo Bay during a broadcasted cabinet meeting.

Trump went on to criticize the diversity visa program, which Saipov used to enter the country from Uzbekistan in 2010.

“Diversity lottery — sounds nice. It’s not nice,” Trump told reporters. “It’s not good. It’s not good. It hasn’t been good. We’ve been against it.”

The State Department program annually grants visas to 50,000 immigrants hailing from countries with historically low U.S. immigration.

“I am today starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program. I am going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this program,” he added.

Trump’s most recent tweets, calling for swift justice, echo complaints he made about the U.S. justice system Wednesday during the cabinet meeting.

He explained that the country needs a “punishment that’s far quicker and far greater than the punishment these animals are getting right now. They’ll go through court for years … We need quick justice, and we need strong justice.”

