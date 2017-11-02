WATCH: Northam Surrogate Says ‘We’re The Good Guys’ And Republicans Are ‘Evil’

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, Democratic candidate for governor, delivers remarks before introducing former U.S. President Barack Obama to speak at a rally with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst -

A Virginia Democratic state senator cast supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie as “evil” and assured her fellow Democrats “we’re the good guys” during a campaign event for Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam Wednesday night.

State Senator Barbara Favola, who represents parts of Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Va., whipped the crowd of Northam supporters into a frenzy during an Arlington County Democratic Committee monthly meeting at the Walter Reed Community Center in Arlington.

“What my colleagues didn’t really tell you is how dangerous it will be if the other side wins. They’re evil, we’re the good guys,” Favola said.

“Every one of you is an angel,” she added.

WATCH:

Northam, lieutenant governor candidate Justin Fairfax, and attorney general candidate Mark Herring joined Favola at the rally. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey also showed up to support the Democratic ticket.

Northam emphasized the importance of bipartisanship when asked about Favola’s comments, but stopped short of disavowing her characterization of Republicans as “evil.”

So I told Northam about the uproar over the “they’re evil” comment about Republicans. He praised bipartisanship, but didn’t quite denounce pic.twitter.com/NVe4hXOpIt — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) November 2, 2017

Favola’s inflammatory comments come days after the Latino Victory Fund produced an ad depicting a Gillespie supporter attempting to run over a group of minority children in a pick up truck. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Gillespie Family Left ‘Disgusted’ By Truck Ad, Campaign Donations ‘Triple’ [VIDEO])

Gillespie told The Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese the incendiary attack ad sparked increased campaign donations and exposed Northam’s “disdain” for his supporters.

“Yeah, in fact, actually online, our fundraising has tripled from people who are just disgusted by this and feel that they’re under attack, which they are,” Gillespie told TheDC. “But, again, it’s not just my supporters who are under attack here. It’s all those good, decent Virginians who may not agree with me, but understand that this is not good for the commonwealth of Virginia and that this kind of political attack and these smear campaigns are not good for the country and they’re not good for the commonwealth.”

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].