Flashback: Warren Blasted Trump For Saying The Election Was ‘Rigged’

CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 27: Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addresses the crowd as U.S. Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (R) looks on during a campaign rally at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal June 27, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Warren is helping Clinton campaign in Ohio. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts attacked President Donald Trump in October of 2016 for saying the election was rigged, but now agreed Thursday night the election was rigged.

Warren told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she believes the Democratic National Committee (DNC) rigged the 2016 presidential primary in an attempt to sway the votes towards former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, calling it “a real problem” Thursday and saying that Democrats must hold members of their party accountable. Warren did not hold back on attacking Trump in October 2016 for Trump thinking the election was rigged.

“It’s not rigged, @realDonaldTrump. You’re losing fair & square. Put on your big-boy pants because this is what accountability looks like,” Warren tweeted in 2016 before Clinton lost the election in November.

It’s not rigged, @realDonaldTrump. You’re losing fair & square. Put on your big-boy pants because this is what accountability looks like. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 19, 2016

Warren’s comments come as former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile placed blame for the party’s financial problems on former President Barack Obama and Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Brazile wrote in a Thursday column on Politico.

Brazile blamed the pair for handing over complete control of the party to the Clinton campaign almost a year before Clinton secured the nomination.

“If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead,” Brazile wrote Thursday. “This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity.”

Soon after taking over as interim chair, Brazile set out to determine whether the DNC had improperly assisted Clinton in securing the party’s nomination, as leaked internal emails suggested. (RELATED: Donna Brazile SLAMS Debbie, Obama For Running The Party Into The Ground, Giving Hillary Control)

She quickly determined the DNC was in serious financial peril and the former chair, Wasserman Schultz, had relinquished control of the party to the Clinton campaign in exchange for a monthly allowance that would cover the operation’s day-to-day costs.

