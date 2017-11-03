The former director of communications for Hillary for America accused Donna Brazile of lying about Hillary Clinton demanding control of the Democratic National Committee.

Brazile wrote in Politico on Thursday that she has proof Clinton fundraised heavily for the DNC in exchange for control over the organization’s strategy and finances during the Democratic primary.

However, in an interview with MSNBC on Friday, Adrienne Elrod accused Brazile of lying.

Elrod admitted that Clinton put in a lot of work to raise money for the DNC because the organization was heavily in debt, but she denied that Clinton had special control of the organization during the primary.

“Are you saying that Donna Brazile is lying when she said that Hillary Clinton demanded control over who did communications, that Hillary Clinton demanded control over how the money was spent?” MSNBC anchor Katy Tur asked.

“I think if she’s implying that that took place during the primary, absolutely,” Elrod asserted. “Did we have control of the party during the general? Absolutely, and that’s what happens when you take control of your party.”

