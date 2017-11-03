Hillary Clinton Wins Democratic Woman Of The Year Award

Hillary Clinton greets members of her staff and supporters after speaking about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton won the Democratic Woman of the Year Award Thursday. As the New York Times reports, Clinton brought her admiring audience at the Women’s National Democratic Club to tears.

Award presenter Nuchhi Currier could barely contain her emotion when she remembered the last presidential election produced a result that was “very different from what had been anticipated.”

Especially after Clinton secured the nomination through a rigged process, former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile alleged in a Politico interview. That assessment was quietly but firmly endorsed by left-leaning Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The negative talk apparently didn’t faze Clinton. She told the crowd, “I got more votes than anybody except Barack Obama in 2008,” as she again insisted her popular vote overshadowed Trump’s victory in the Electoral College.

Clinton, who has been on a transnational book tour for the last two months, recited most of the talking points from her promotional appearances: she trashed the Trump administration, raised the spectre of Russian interference in the presidential election and said she was a victim of sexism.

“The double standard that applies to women in politics is alive and well,” Clinton told Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in what was billed as a fireside chat. “‘Ambitious’ is a compliment for men and it’s not for women.”

Clinton received the award “in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to American politics and international affairs, as well as the inspiration she has provided to women and girls around the world.”

Clinton hawked her book in her 55-minute acceptance speech, which was for sale at the event. There were even T-shirts available for the faithful, with a picture of Clinton above the words, “The People’s Choice.”

