It’s Getting Real: Judge Proposes Trial Date For Manafort

Former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former campaign official Rick Gates appear in front of U.S. Magistrate Deborah A. Robinson in U.S. Federal Court during a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Bill Hennessey

A federal judge in Washington proposed a date for former Trump campaign chairman’s Paul Manafort’s criminal trial Friday, following his indictment for a dozen white collar crimes.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson suggested scheduling Manafort’s trial for May 7, 2018 in a Friday order. Prosecutors and defense lawyers will make arguments Nov. 6 as to whether her proposed schedule is acceptable.

The proposed arrangement would leave special counsel Robert Mueller six months to strike a deal with Manafort and avoid a trial.

The former Trump aide surrendered to the FBI Monday after a federal grand jury handed down 12 indictments against him. The charges include conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, failure to disclose foreign bank accounts, failure to register as an agent of a foreign principal, and false statements of various sorts. He pleaded not guilty to all counts during a Monday hearing.

Manafort is subject to home confinement and a $10 million unsecured appearance bond as he awaits trial.

