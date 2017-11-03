New Poll: Gillespie Takes The Lead In Virginia Gov. Race

RICHMOND, VA - NOVEMBER 03: Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia Ed Gillespie speaks during a victory party for Governor-elect Bob McDonnell of Virginia on November 3, 2009 in Richmond, Virginia. McDonnell beat out Democratic challenger Creigh Deeds in Virginia's gubernatorial race today. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie has a lead on Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam less than one week before the election, according to a new poll.

Gillespie leads Northam by three points, 46 percent compared to 43 percent among likely voters in a poll released Friday by The Polling Company. The poll was conduced online and by telephone between October 3oth and November 2nd and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percent.

The poll, that was shared by Real Clear Politics, mentioned that 88 percent of the 800 participants polled were “very likely” to vote this November. The other 12 percent were “somewhat likely” to vote.

The 46 percent for Gillespie is a polling total that includes voters that are “definitely,” “probably” and “leaning” towards that vote when given the option to vote for either Gillespie or Northam and no third party candidates.

A poll released Oct. 25 showed Gillespie with an eight-point lead in the race, 41 to 33 percent in a Hampton University Center for Public Policy poll of likely voters. The margin of error for this poll was plus or minus 4.2 percent and was conducted through a random telephone sampling of 750 registers voters.

These recent poll numbers come as Northam has faced criticism for an advertisement released by a Latino Victory Fund, a progressive political action committee, that showed a white man in a pickup truck sporting a Gillespie bumper stick and chasing after a group of frightened minorities.

Latino Victory Fund pulled the ad, which had drawn outrage from conservative groups for its overt racial fear-mongering, hours after an Islamic terrorist used a rented van to run down and kill 8 people in New York on Tuesday. (RELATED: Hispanic Group Pulls Confederate Truck Rampage Ad After NY Terror Attack)

A spokesperson for the Northam campaign initially defended the messaging in the ad, but Northam himself later denied that the video was produced at the direction of his campaign.

The election takes place in the commonwealth of Virginia on Nov. 7th.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].