Sen. Chuck Schumer is claiming he “didn’t follow” the 2016 Democratic primary in an apparent attempt to distance himself from allegations that Hillary Clinton rigged the election.

WATCH:

Schumer said in a previewed interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt that he doesn’t “know the details” of an alleged deal between Clinton and the DNC that gave her control of the organization’s finances and strategy. Brazile revealed this week that she has “proof” that Clinton used the DNC to tilt the primary in her favor.

“I haven’t read [Brazile’s] book, I don’t know the details,” Schumer deflected when asked about the arrangement.

Hunt asked if Schumer had concerns about the 2016 primary, to which Schumer replied, “You know, again, I didn’t follow it.”

The interview was previewed on “Morning Joe,” and the cohosts all burst out laughing at Schumer’s insistence that he didn’t follow his own party’s nomination process.

“Didn’t follow it?” cohost Joe Scarborough exclaimed. “Oh my god!”

“I was a little taken aback when the Senator said that,” Hunt admitted with a grin.

