Trump Calls For Probe Into ‘Rigged’ Democratic Primary

President Donald Trump called for a federal investigation into the Clinton campaign’s influence over the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Friday, accusing the campaign of colluding with the party to rig the primary in their favor.

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

…New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

….People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The real story on Collusion is in Donna B’s new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Trump’s accusation that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign stole the primary is based on an excerpt from interim DNC chair Donna Brazile’s upcoming book, released Thursday in Politico Magazine.

Brazile describes taking over as DNC chair only to discover that the party entered into a joint fundraising agreement with the Clinton campaign. The agreement, signed roughly one year before Clinton won the nomination, gave her campaign full strategic control of the party in exchange for financial backing. Brazile says the former party chair, Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, entered into the agreement in order to avoid revealing the organization’s perilous financial state.

Trump’s use of “Pocahontas” refers to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, dubbed Pocahontas because of her identification as a native American on college applications forms. Warren told CNN’s Jake Tapper she believes the primary was “rigged” in Clinton’s favor Thursday night.

