Memo Reveals Details On The Deal Giving Hillary Powers Over The DNC’s Purse Strings

Hillary Clinton greets members of her staff and supporters after speaking about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) struck a deal with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the summer of 2015 that gave her presidential campaign authority to approve or disapprove DNC hires, according to a memo NBC News obtained Friday night.

In exchange for Hillary for America’s bailing out the debt-crippled DNC, officials agreed to hire a communications director from “one of two candidates previously identified as acceptable to HFA,” the memo notes. The deal also allowed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton’s primary Democratic opponent, the same opportunity during the election.

The memorandum, which was signed in August of 2015, or less than four months after Clinton announced her candidacy, details the relationship and the talks between Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook and DNC CEO Amy Dacey.

The arrangement struck between Dacey and Mook pertained only to the general election, not the primaries, but it clearly gave Clinton a tremendous amount of influence while voters in important states were winnowing down their choices for candidates.

Clinton’s campaign would later agree to make an initial payment of $1.2 million to the DNC, as well as provide a monthly allowance and other funds used for hiring purposes and strategies – Clinton wanted oversight into how the DNC was spending the money.

Mook and Decey’s deal comes on the heels of a separate Clinton-DNC standard joint fundraising agreement, which was first reported more than a year ago during the heart of the general election.

It gained renewed traction earlier this month when former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile wrote an editorial earlier this month excoriating Debbie Wasserman-Shultz for giving Clinton the keys to the DNC’s front doors.

Brazile determined during her time as the interim DNC head that the committee improperly assisted Clinton in securing the party’s nomination, as leaked internal emails suggested. She called the machinations between Mook and Dacey, as well as the agreement in general, a type of cancer within the party.

Former President Barack Obama and Wasserman-Schultz, a Clinton devotee and former DNC chair, are largely to blame for placing the DNC in such a perilous financial state that they were forced to rely on Clinton campaign money, she claims her new book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.”

She also points out that Obama “left the party $24 million in debt” and suggests Wasserman-Schultz’s decision to forgo whittling down expenses and thinning out the staff after elections year exacerbated the party’s financial strain.

