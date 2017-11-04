Rand Paul Assaulted At His Kentucky Home

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was assaulted at his Bowling Green home on Friday afternoon, according to local news reports.

The Kentucky State Police responded to Rand’s residence at 3:21 p.m., according to a press release from the agency.

Rene Albert Boucher, 59, was arrested and charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree. Paul, a Republican, suffered minor injuries in the attack, details of which are still unknown.

Kentucky State Board of Election voting records list Boucher as a registered Democrat. A person with the same name also works as an anesthesiologist in Bowling Green.

“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” Kelsey Cooper, Paul’s communications director in Kentucky said in a statement to the Bowling Green Daily News.

“The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

Boucher was taken to Warren County Detention Center.

His bond is listed at $5,000 and a court date has not been set.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Boucher was awarded a patent in 2003 for a pain relief product called a Therm-a-Vest. Boucher sold the device on QVC in 2005, according to a news report at the time.

A Facebook account that appears to be maintained by Boucher contains numerous anti-Donald Trump postings.

On May 17, Boucher posted, “May Robert Mueller fry Trump’s gonads,” a reference to the former FBI director’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

There are no postings on the account about Paul, though there are many others that criticize Republicans in general.

Boucher shared one post from the Occupy Democrats account citing left-wing academic Noam Chomsky’s criticism of the Republican party.

