Pelosi: Donna Brazile’s Allegations Against Hillary, DNC Are ‘A Waste Of Time’ [VIDEO]

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi claimed Sunday that interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile’s allegations against the Clinton campaign for heavily influencing the DNC during the 2016 Democratic primaries are “a waste of time.”

WATCH:

In an interview on CNN’s “State Of The Union,” Jake Tapper asked whether or not Rep. Pelosi was concerned with Brazile’s allegations. Pelosi stated that she had not read Brazile’s book and that she does not know “the facts of what it is,” but that the allegations are “neither here nor there. It’s almost a waste of time.”

Donna Brazile, who became interim chairwoman of the DNC following Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s resignation in late July 2016, published an excerpt from her book on the 2016 election in Politico on Thursday. In the excerpt she detailed her knowledge of the Clinton campaign’s alleged funding of a broke DNC before the presidential candidate officially received the party’s nomination.

Pelosi then changed the tune of the question to upcoming elections, stating that she wishes to focus on getting Democrats elected, and that she doesn’t “get involved in presidentials,” alluding to presidential elections.

“My role is to elect Democrats to the House. The presidential is a different thing,” Pelosi stated.

