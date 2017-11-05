REPORT: FBI Turned Over Docs To Congress Detailing Why They Never Pressed Charges Against Hillary

The FBI has begun releasing documents from congressional investigators that detail the agency’s justification for not pressing charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server.

The Department of Justice notified the Senate Judiciary Committee Friday night that the FBI would begin sending hundreds of pages of memos related to their probe into Clinton’s transmission of classified government documents via a private email server, according to The Hill.

The Judiciary Committee requested the documents as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to forego pursuing charges against Clinton. The memos reportedly detail how and when the FBI concluded there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges.

Congressional investigators learned in September that Comey drafted a letter exonerating Clinton before the investigation into her conduct was concluded.

Comey announced in July, 2016 that the FBI was not pursuing charges against Clinton, but later reopened the probe in October that year after a new cache of emails were discovered. Comey finally announced the investigation was concluded just two days before the election. Comey’s handling of the investigation was met with recrimination by both Donald Trump and Clinton, who cited the reopening of the probe as a causal factor in her defeat.

The transmission of the memos came hours after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, filed by the conservative group Judicial Watch, yielded new information related to FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s involvement in the investigation.

McCabe came under suspicion after reports emerged indicating that a Clinton ally contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to his wife’s Virginia gubernatorial run. The documents released in response to the request reveal that McCabe recused himself from the investigation amid questions about a potential conflict of interest on Nov. 1, 2016, just six days before the investigation formally concluded. McCabe had supervised the case since February, 2016.

