Ryan Defends Mueller, Vows No Inference In Russia Probe [VIDEO]

House Speaker Paul Ryan vowed Sunday that Congress would not interfere with special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, after a handful of House Republicans introduced a resolution calling for Mueller to step down.

“I’ve said all along, we need to let these career professionals do their jobs and see it through,” Ryan told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” “So no, I don’t think he should be stepping down. I don’t think he should be fired, and the president’s made it clear he’s not going to do that.”

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Three House Republicans introduced a resolution Friday calling for Mueller’s resignation, while another 19 circulated a letter among colleagues calling for congressional oversight of the probe, that President Donald Trump has repeatedly derided as a politically-motivated witch hunt.

Ryan’s comments likely bely any hope both initiatives have for success.

At this stage of the investigation, Mueller has secured a conviction against former Trump foreign policy aide George Papadopoulos, and a set of indictments against former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime associate Rick Gates. NBC News reported Sunday that the special counsel may soon move against Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Trump’s National Security Adviser.

Follow Kevin on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].